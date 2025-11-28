SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Proton has announced a nationwide flood relief programme offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on parts and 25 per cent on labour for vehicle owners affected by recent floods.

The 2025 Flood Relief Programme runs from November 26, 2025, to May 31, 2026, and is available at all authorised Proton service centres and Body & Paint (B&P) outlets.

Under the programme, customers enrolled in the Proton Insurance Programme (PIP) will receive a 50 per cent discount on selected parts for Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga (PIES) models, as well as a 25 per cent discount on selected parts for X models and the S70. Labour charges for all models will also be discounted by 25 per cent.

Customers without PIP coverage will be offered a 30 per cent discount on selected parts for PIES models, a 15 per cent discount for X models and the S70, and a 25 per cent discount on labour.

“Flood damage is disruptive and often unexpected, and many owners need fast, reliable support to get their vehicles back on the road. The 2025 Flood Relief Programme is designed to give immediate financial relief and professional assistance,” Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa said in a statement.

Proton advised affected owners to visit the nearest authorised service centre once conditions are safe. Inspections and repair recommendations will be carried out by trained technicians.

For enquiries, customers may contact Proton’s Customer Care Hotline at 1-800-88-8398.