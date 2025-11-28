KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed it had arrested businessman Albert Tei at his house, but denied allegations that its officers had pointed a weapon at his head during the operation.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said the arrest was conducted according to established procedures.

“A police report has been lodged today to enable the relevant authorities to investigate the slander made against the MACC officers involved,” he said in a brief statement.

“The police report is also to ensure that no parties disseminate any unverified information, possibly with the intention of disrupting the investigation currently being undertaken by MACC,” he added.

Azam did not specify the type of weapon referred to in the allegations, though reports earlier today claimed that a gun had been pointed at Tei during the arrest.

Earlier, Tei’s lawyer Zaid Malek said his client had been arrested and taken away from his home.

On November 26, MACC said it would immediately investigate allegations that Tei had given bribes to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The commission had also said it would summon both Tei and Shamsul Iskandar to give their statements soon.