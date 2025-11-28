KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Royal Malaysian Police attracted light-hearted online reactions yesterday after officers assisted a man who sought their help when his phone battery died.

According to a video posted on the Royal Malaysia Police Facebook page yesterday, the interaction began when a driver stopped his car behind a police vehicle before one of the officers approached and asked for his identification.

“Who are you waiting for?” the officer asked.

“No, I want to ask you something. Does your (police) car have a charger? My iphone battery has finished. I want to pick my girlfriend up but I don’t know how to find her,” the driver added.

The officers, who could be heard laughing, asked further questions and learned that the man had been driving around for 30 minutes, unable to reach his girlfriend, who works in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Luckily, I met you,” he told them.

After checking what type of cable he needed and how long his phone had been dead, one of the officers said: “I give you five… ten minutes (to charge the phone).”

“Okay, thank you, thank you,” the driver responded enthusiastically.

The dashcam timestamp in the clip indicates the video was recorded on November 19.

In the comments, one Facebook user joked that the man appeared “more afraid of his girlfriend scolding him than the police.”

Another remarked that “interrogation by a girlfriend or wife is scarier than interrogation by the police”.