GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 — For Lawrence Koh, the rhythm of the dragon boat paddle is one he has known his whole life.

Growing up with a fisherman father and an uncle who was a dragon boat racer, the 61-year-old coach has the sea in his blood.

It is a passion he has poured into training the Pacific West Dragonboat Club, one of a handful of elite teams in Penang where everyday people, working adults with day jobs and families, transform themselves into world-class athletes.

They do it not for money, but for the love of the sport. As Penang gears up for its annual International Dragon Boat Regatta this weekend, the unseen story is one of immense personal sacrifice.

Most athletes are working adults, so time management is a challenge, Koh explained.

Unlike national athletes in other sports, his team members also receive no regular allowance in return for the gruelling time commitment.

Pacific West Dragonboat Club members take part in a training session in this undated photograph. — Pacific West Dragonboat Club pic

“On normal days, we train twice a week, sometimes three times a week, but when it’s near competition periods, such as near the Penang International Dragon Boat Regatta in November or the other international dragon boat races in other months, we will have to train five days a week,” he said.

That dedication has forged a powerhouse. At last year’s Penang International Dragon Boat Regatta, Pacific West dominated, winning four out of the five international open titles.

Their success also extends far beyond local waters; they secured a fifth-place finish at the Asian Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand in 2022 and repeated that impressive feat in Hong Kong in 2024.

Most recently, they returned from the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta with a haul of one gold and two silver medals.

Still, they are not alone in their commitment. Another top homegrown team, the Penang Island Paddlez Club (PIPC) sees members from ages 20 to 70 hitting the water for intense sea rowing sessions and the gym for strength training.

Kathleen Ong, the club’s secretary, is quick to dispel the notion that it is all about brute upper-body strength.

Penang Island Paddlez Club members carry a dragon boat in this undated photograph. — Penang Island Paddlez Club pic

Instead, she said it was a full-body endeavour. “The legs, core, back, and arms all work together to produce strong, efficient strokes,” she said

This is cultivated through three structured training sessions each week: two sea rowing sessions and one dry land or gym training session to build strength and conditioning for powerful paddling.

But more than muscle, Ong said, it is about something less tangible. It’s the trust and courage among teammates, the perfect synchronisation that turns individual effort into collective power.

“It requires sweat, perseverance, discipline, and the willingness to push through challenges,” she added.

This weekend, that grit will be on full display. Both clubs will be among 54 teams from 11 countries competing in the Penang International Dragon Boat Regatta at Straits Quay.

For these athletes, it will be the culmination of countless unseen hours and a shared passion for conquering the waves, together.