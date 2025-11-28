KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — From the establishment of the Asset Recovery Trust Account (AA MKA) in December 2018 until September 30, 2025, the government has recovered RM31.2 billion (including proceeds and foreign exchange adjustments) related to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC), said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The MOF stated that AA MKA funds have not been utilised for operating or new development expenditures.

“The funds are tightly regulated and used only to repay debts and meet existing 1MDB and SRC commitments,” it said in a written response published on the Parliament’s website.

The MOF was responding to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) on how the government ensures recovered public assets from high-profile cases since 2022 are used for people-centred development projects with transparent and effective monitoring mechanisms.

The ministry said this measure is important to ensure public funds are not further burdened by liabilities from the 1MDB scandal’s legacy.

“As of September 30, 2025, remaining AA MKA funds amount to RM5.29 billion, while the outstanding debt obligations of 1MDB remain RM24.46 billion.

“That amount includes Islamic Medium Term Note (IMTN) sukuk issuance of RM9.02 billion, comprising principal (RM5 billion) and interest (RM4.02 billion), and Shareholder Advances from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Minister of Finance Incorporated (MKD) (RM15.44 billion),” the ministry said in a written reply on the Dewan Rakyat website yesterday.

The MOF added that the government remains committed to intensifying efforts to recover all misappropriated funds related to 1MDB and SRC, with the primary objective of maximising returns to repay outstanding debts and meet 1MDB and SRC commitments within the stipulated timeframes. — Bernama