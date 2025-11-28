KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — Former chief justice of Malaysia Tun Richard Malanjum has, for the first time, publicly endorsed a Parti Warisan candidate in this election.

The retired judge openly stumped for Warisan’s Tandek candidate Datuk Jilid Kuminding, saying the latter was not only an asset to the Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) community but also well-suited to be appointed minister of law and native affairs should Warisan form the government.

“His experience is greatly needed to develop Sabah, and Tandek in particular. The community would lose out if it does not elect Jilid, who has extensive experience and is an icon of the KDMR community and an asset to the country,” he said.

He was speaking at a session with Warisan’s election machinery for the Tandek state constituency held at the Tandek operations centre yesterday.

Tandek, known as a KDM seat, is in the Kota Marudu district, which is consistently ranked among the poorest in the country.

Jilid is the first Sabahan from the Kadazandusun and Murut community to be appointed Malaysian ambassador to Jordan and Palestine, a position he held from 2017 until his retirement in 2022.

He is facing an eight-cornered fight to unseat incumbent Datuk Hendrus Anding from the GRS government.

Malanjum himself is the first Kadazandusun to be appointed chief justice of Malaysia.

Malanjum, who grew up in Penampang, had openly expressed support for Warisan in the 2020 state elections but has since kept a low profile in politics. He was reportedly among the names proposed for the position of state governor at the end of last year.