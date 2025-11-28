KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the return of 40 per cent of revenue from Sabah to the state was no longer an issue as it would be implemented by the Madani Government.

In fact, he said that the matter had also been explained by him in Parliament as a prime minister who wanted to defend the welfare of the people of Sabah.

“Why complain about 40 per cent? Now this government, during the Cabinet meeting has already discussed it. I checked with the Cabinet, all agree with 40 per cent? Agreed. Want to appeal (in court)? No. Forty per cent done? Yes, done.

“Is that possible? I said in Parliament as prime minister in Parliament. Done. Forty per cent is no longer an issue. It will be implemented. Which government? The current government. Before? None. This is what we have to do,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Harapan Urang Sabah Grand Finale Programme at the Likas Stadium parking area here today.

Regarding Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to contest in Sabah, Anwar stressed that the party had no intention of vying for the Sabah Chief Minister’s post, but instead wanted to work together to strengthen the state government.

The PH chairman also emphasised the importance of a strong state government and a good relationship with the Federal Government as both sides needed to listen to and learn from one another.

“If the state government is weak, they must get along with us, and we also get along with them. We listen to them, they listen to us. We do not know everything, we must learn. But we work together as a team,” he said.

He said the cooperation between the Federal and state governments was also crucial to bringing more development especially in this era of information technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

“This (Malaysia) is among the countries moving forward. But I do not want digital (technology) only for the rich at the top. I want everyone (to benefit). Digital for the people. AI for the people. That is why cooperation between the Federal and state governments has to be very good,” he said.

The prime minister said among the initiatives implemented by the Federal Government to enhance Sabah’s digital capability was the construction of a RM2 billion undersea cable linking the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah.

He said the project would narrow the digital gap between the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

However, he said that the advancement of digital technology must benefit the people and not only certain groups.

