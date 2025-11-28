KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — AirAsia has assured passengers that all its flights are operating as scheduled despite the effects of Tropical Storm Senyar, with the airline activating heightened monitoring and crisis coordination to ensure uninterrupted travel and passenger safety.

In a statement tonight, the airline said the storm, as highlighted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), is moving towards the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia from tonight until Nov 29, bringing continuous heavy rainfall, strong winds and unstable weather conditions.

It is expected to impact states including Kedah, Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as Johor.

“We would like to assure our guests that all operational measures are in place to support uninterrupted travel where possible. All flights are currently operating as scheduled, and we are closely monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities to maintain safe flying conditions,” the statement said.

AirAsia also urged passengers to stay alert, as adverse weather may cause flooding and could potentially affect flights or airport operations.

“Those travelling to or from the affected areas within Peninsular Malaysia during this period are advised to arrive early at the airport and stay updated on their flights via the AirAsia MOVE app (airasia.com/flightstatus), the AskBo chatbot, and their registered email for the latest information,” it added. — Bernama