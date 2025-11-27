SANDAKAN, Nov 27 — The federal government will improve the implementation of the e-Invoice system and the Sales and Service Tax (SST) to better support small businesses.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that while the introduction of the e-Invoice initiative is beneficial, its execution has, at times, posed challenges for smaller companies.

“I am aware of the issues raised and I am prepared to make the necessary adjustments, but I cannot announce them now as it is campaign season.”

“However, I want to assure you that the government has taken note of the concerns, and we will refine both the implementation of the e-Invoice system and the SST,” he said at a reception and dinner with the Chinese community at Hakka Hall tonight.

He added that in the seventeenth Sabah State Election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not be forming the state government, but is prepared to extend support to ensure the incoming state administration can work effectively with the federal government.

However, Anwar stressed that to form a government — whether at the federal or Sabah state level — it must be one that represents all races, noting that Malaysia cannot move forward if it continues to be divided by state- or district-based sentiments.

“Playing up state sentiments, playing up district sentiments — we will not succeed,” he said.

“I know this is election campaign season, but we must remember that beyond all these, we need to think carefully about what is at stake for the future,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that the PH candidates — Vivian Wong Shir Yee in the Elopura seat, Tang Szu Ching in Tanjong Papat, and Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin in Karamunting — will secure a simple majority in the seventeenth Sabah State Election.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the Karamunting state constituency, where he attended a session with the PH candidate at the Karamunting District Polling Centre (PDM).

He was welcomed on arrival with a lively kompang performance by the Al-Falah Group of Kampung Karamunting, after which he spent about 30 minutes meeting and engaging with members of the local community.

Tonight, Anwar is scheduled to attend the Ceramah Perdana PMX Sayang Sabah for the Merotai state seat at the Merotai Multipurpose Hall in Tawau.

The seventeenth Sabah State Election, which will see contests for 73 state seats, is set to take place this Saturday (November 29).

