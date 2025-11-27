PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — Over 80 per cent of the 5,857 suicide cases reported in Malaysia between 2020 and October this year involved men, mostly youths and working adults.

Of these, 1,813 cases involved youth aged 15 to 30, Malay daily Harian Metro reported, citing data from police shared during a closed-door roundtable here yesterday.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who attended the roundtable, warned that many cases go unreported and that insensitive media coverage risks triggering “copycat” incidents.

“We don’t have precise numbers because many cases are not reported, and when they become suicide cases, the data shows most victims are male,” she was quoted as saying.

“This is why we are very concerned about media reports that could encourage copycat behaviour,” she added.

Yeoh highlighted the stigma young people face when seeking help, including from lecturers, colleagues, teachers, and family.

“We hear testimonies that youth are afraid to seek help because they fear their issues will be discussed in staff rooms or workplaces. Some are mocked with terms like ‘crazy’ or ‘need medication’. This is no joke—it’s a matter of life and death,” she was quoted as saying.

She also pointed out that many male callers to helplines hang up repeatedly before speaking, reflecting their desperation.

“We send counsellors to schools, but data shows many affected are working youth. Employers also need training to handle this issue,” she added.

Police data also show rising cases among children and the elderly, with Selangor recording the highest number of suicide cases, followed by Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Penang, Harian Metro reported.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).