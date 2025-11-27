KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin will be giving his statement to anti-corruption enforcers tomorrow in connection with allegations of bribery linked to businessman Albert Tei.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been summoned for questioning, Harian Metro reported this afternoon.

“So far, we have summoned three witnesses. First, a woman identified as Sofia attended the MACC office today at 2pm,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay newspaper.

According to the news report, “Sofia” is the name of the woman who appeared in the controversial video clip linked to the case.

“Second, Shamsul will attend tomorrow as he is currently in Kota Kinabalu and needs to catch a flight back to Kuala Lumpur,” Azam was quoted as saying.

He added that Tei will be summoned on December 1 after requesting a postponement due to unavoidable technical issues.

“I have instructed officers to complete the investigation within two weeks.

“This case is considered serious and we aim to resolve it as quickly as possible,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accepted the resignation and reiterated that MACC is free to conduct its investigation independently, without outside interference.

Shamsul Iskandar resigned as senior political secretary to Anwar on November 25 in the wake of a controversy surrounding the issuance of a letter of support for contractors involved in a hospital project.

The issue had prompted calls for Shamsul Iskandar’s dismissal, including government supporters like former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli who urged Anwar to take stronger action to demonstrate Pakatan Harapan’s commitment to tackling corruption.

Anwar accepted Shamsul Iskandar’s resignation, but said that while he disagreed with his then political secretary’s actions, the situation did not warrant a sacking.

Anwar also said that the letter of support did not result in the approval of the project.