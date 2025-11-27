KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Police bail for rapper Wee Meng Chee, or Namewee, has been extended for another 14 days from yesterday until December 10.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said this was because police are still awaiting the toxicology and post-mortem reports related to the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yun Hsin, 33, on October 22.

“The bail extension was made at 4pm today,” he said in a brief statement.

Namewee was remanded from November 5 to 13 before being released on police bail until yesterday pending the post-mortem report on the victim.

Hsieh was found dead in a bathtub in a hotel bathroom on Jalan Conlay here on October 22 before being taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.

The case, initially classified as sudden death, is now being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Namewee is believed to be the last person seen with the victim. — Bernama