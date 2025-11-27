KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Malaysian banks are offering a range of financial relief measures to help households and businesses hit by recent floods across several states.

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (Aibim) said today their member banks stand in solidarity with affected communities and are committed to easing their financial strain.

The associations said banks are rolling out measures such as loan and financing instalment deferments, special financing facilities for home and business repairs, and fee waivers for replacing damaged banking documents and cards.

They said banks are also providing access to Bank Negara Malaysia’s Relief and Adaptation Facility to support micro, small and medium enterprises in resuming operations.

Customers in flood-hit areas can also exchange damaged banknotes at participating banks.

ABM and Aibim urged customers to contact their respective banks through official branches, websites, online banking and verified social media channels for accurate information on assistance options.

They also reminded the public to stay alert against scams and avoid dealing with unauthorised parties claiming to represent banks.

For further information, customers can refer to the list of member banks on the websites of ABM and Aibim.

https://www.abm.org.my/about-us/abm-members/

https://aibim.com/members.

Both associations said banks will continue working to maintain access to essential banking services in all affected areas and will issue updates through official communication channels.