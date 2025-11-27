KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Police believe the assault on sports journalist Haresh Deol in Bangsar may have stemmed from a domestic dispute or a case of mistaken identity, according to city Police Chief Datuk Seri Fadil Marsus.

Fadil confirmed that one suspect, a 37-year-old unemployed man with a prior criminal record, has been arrested and is currently under remand, according to a Kosmo! Online report.

“It appears as the suspect claimed there was harassment toward his wife, but this seems to be more of a personal matter. However, it also looks like it could be a case of mistaken identity.

“For now we have detained one person only, but we are still conducting investigations as this is still at an early stage,” Fadil was quoted as saying.

The police chief said investigations are ongoing and will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) upon completion.

Previously, Brickfields district police chief ACP Hoo Chang Hook confirmed receiving a report from Haresh regarding the incident at approximately 4pm yesterday at the Bangsar Police Booth.

The incident was reported to have occurred on Jalan Maarof near a shopping centre car park while the journalist was walking on the sidewalk heading toward Jalan Telawi.

Haresh previously alleged through a post on X that he was attacked by two men while another individual recorded the incident using a mobile phone.