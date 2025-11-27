KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Aeroline coach service said it will resume services tomorrow, following a one-month suspension imposed by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The company announced its return in a Facebook post expressing gratitude to customers who supported it during the suspension.

“Your trust carried us when our buses could not. We return to service on Friday, 28 November 2025,” the firm said.

APAD had ordered Aeroline to suspend its operations from November 6 to December 5, due to alleged non-compliance with terminal usage rules.

The agency said Aeroline had received three show-cause letters between March and October for operating outside approved terminals.

Aeroline had operated from Corus KLCC, 1 Utama and Sunway Pyramid, whereas the agency had instructed it to only offer its services from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

The suspension drew criticism from tourism and retail groups, which warned that the move could hurt the country’s tourism goals.