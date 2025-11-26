KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 — Travel agents in Sabah have been reminded travel agents to act with integrity and not lease their licences to foreigners.

In making the call, federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing warned that they would face serious consequences if found guilty.

“The ministry will be firm because the government wants to strengthen Sabah’s tourism sector. If we take strict action and revoke their licences, we don’t want the government to be blamed.

“But if something bad happens to tourists because of such irresponsible acts, the government will definitely be blamed,” he said during a dialogue with Sabah’s tourism industry players and state agencies here.

Tiong pointed out that several foreign tourists have lost their lives while on holiday in Sabah.

“They came here to enjoy themselves, but they went home as ashes.

“Issues of safety must be treated seriously. Don’t pursue fast money and risk incidents that tarnish the country’s image,” he stressed.

On tour guides illegally selling tour packages individually and not through licensed operators, Tiong said the ministry will immediately revoke their licences.

He said several tourism-related matters involving the Sabah state government will be revisited once a new state administration is formed as many of the issues raised during the dialogue require proper attention and coordinated action.

“Several matters need to be reviewed, including activities involving jetties, the increase in tourism activities at district level, the opening of government land for tourism use and infrastructure development.

“We will have to wait for the new government after the election. Then, we can sit down together and sort these matters out,” he told reporters after the session.

Responding to calls from tour guide associations for more courses to be held in Sabah, Tiong said upskilling is important to ensure guides have adequate knowledge to help tourists appreciate local history and current conditions at their destinations.

As for complaints that the Tourism Licensing and Enforcement System (TOURLIST) is too slow, Tiong assured that the matter will be brought to the next Cabinet meeting, with a proposal to upgrade the system so that tourism-related licence applications can be processed more quickly and efficiently.

During the dialogue, participants raised concerns on illegal tour package sales, foreign nationals operating tourism businesses, tourist safety, matters relating to tourism licences, and the need to improve government digital platforms.

About 150 representatives attended the session, including hoteliers, product owners, federal agency representatives, and state government officers. —The Borneo Post