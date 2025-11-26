KANGAR, Nov 26 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office here has been temporarily closed from today until further notice due to rising floodwaters.

It said the measure was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of its members and staff.

Members with existing appointments are advised to reschedule their visits, while essential transactions can be conducted online via i-Akaun for selected services.

“EPF is working closely with local authorities and service providers to monitor the situation, and any updates will be announced as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

For further information on EPF services and transactions, members can contact its Call Management Centre at 03-89226000 or visit its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama