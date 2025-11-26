KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The floods throughout the Northeast monsoon period do not only depend on rainfall but also are affected by land factors such as land-use change, population density and the effectiveness of local drainage systems.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) deputy director-general (operations) Ambun Dindang said rapid development and changes to the terrain could cause different effects from the past even with the exact amount of rainfall.

“The area might flood or not… depending on what happens to the terrain, including development, population density and drainage changes,” he said on last night’s Ruang Bicara by Bernama TV entitled ‘Understand the Monsoon, a Nation under Alert”.

Climate change and global warming also affect existing weather systems, causing the frequent occurrence of extreme and intensive weather.

“Every one degree of global warming can cause the atmosphere to store seven per cent more humidity, leading to heavy downpours,” he said, adding that rising sea temperatures could also lead to coral bleaching, and melting ice caps and glaciers would cause the sea level to rise, and cause further implications to a coastal country like Malaysia.

“We see in terms of strength and increased frequency of typhoons hitting the Philippines and Vietnam recently, that is also an effect of global warming and climate change,” Ambun said, as he stressed that MetMalaysia would continue to strengthen all three components of its early warning system – data gathering, data processing and spreading information – to ensure the country’s readiness is improved and action can be taken before heavy rain occurs.

The early warning produced by weather models are within a three-day period, but information will always be updated whenever a change in atmosphere is detected.

“Three days before the incident is the best believable warning, but the model changes daily. At best, we can get early information out so that other agencies have sufficient time to prepare,” he said, as he advised the public to be more aware of current weather alerts, especially those living in flood-prone areas, and to obey instructions from the authorities.

Those seeking information on weather are encouraged to visit the MetMalaysia website, social media channels and to download the MyCuaca app, he added. — Bernama