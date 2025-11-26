KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is actively conducting clean-up operations following the failure of a retaining structure that triggered a landslide in Taman United, Seputeh, last Monday.

In a statement today, DBKL said the work involves clearing small stones and large boulders to ensure the area is safe.

“Once the clean-up work is complete, slope repair work will commence and is expected to take three to four days, depending on weather conditions,” it said.

According to DBKL, geotechnical consultants will also conduct a soil investigation and prepare a geotechnical report to assess the safety level of the slope.

It said that affected residents will only be allowed to return to their homes after the report confirms that the slope is safe for occupation.

On November 24, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call regarding an incident involving a landslide. As a result, residents of two apartment blocks, involving 104 housing units, were ordered to vacate their homes following ground movement at the incident location. — Bernama