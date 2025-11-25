KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — Parti Warisan has lodged multiple police reports across Sabah over what it alleges is a coordinated smear campaign involving the mass distribution of defamatory and false materials targeting the party during the state election campaign period.

Deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking said the reports, filed in all affected state constituencies, refer to pamphlets and printed materials circulated widely in various districts containing “serious defamation, incitement and fabricated claims” against the party.

The pamphlets inferred that a vote for Warisan was giving MyKads or ICs to illegal immigrants.

Warisan described the matter as a “systematic and organised election crime” that goes beyond the usual rough-and-tumble of politics.

“This is no longer merely dirty politics. It is a deliberate attempt to deceive, mislead and intimidate Sabah voters with manufactured facts and extreme slander,” said Leiking.

According to him, the reports cite offences under the Election Offences Act 1954, including Section 4A for promoting ill will and Section 9 for making false statements, as well as provisions under the Penal Code for defamation and incitement.

Leiking urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to investigate the materials as part of a coordinated operation spanning multiple constituencies and to take swift action against those involved in their production and distribution.

“We call on the police to arrest and charge the masterminds behind these defamatory materials to ensure justice is upheld,” he said.

The party also pressed the Election Commission (SPR) to step in, accusing it of failing to respond while the integrity of the electoral process is being undermined.

“SPR cannot remain silent. The falsification of information and exploitation of sensitive issues is an attack on the election itself,” it said.

“Sabahans deserve a campaign based on facts and ideas for the future — not one shrouded in malicious lies,” the party said, urging voters to reject such tactics and back Warisan instead.