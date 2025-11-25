KANGAR, Nov 25 — Access roads to the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) station in Arau have been rendered impassable by floods, and all Electric Train Service (ETS) passengers will have to board and disembark at the Kodiang station in Kedah until conditions improve, KTMB announced.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, KTMB said the adjustment was made to ensure passenger safety and smooth travel.

"Early notifications were also sent via SMS to affected passengers to inform them of the station change… KTMB staff are stationed in Kodiang to assist and coordinate passenger movement, ensuring an orderly process,” the statement read.

It said that KTMB is monitoring weather conditions and water levels closely and will provide updates through its official social media channels, and that ETS services remain operational for now, but are subject to conditions in the northern sector.

Separately, the southbound stretch of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway at KM28.3-KM28.4, between Dewan Wawasan and Jitra, has been temporarily closed due to rising floodwaters.

In a Facebook post, the Kubang Pasu District Police urged motorists to exit via the Malau-Jitra interchange and re-enter the highway through the Darulaman access.

The public has been advised to follow safety instructions, drive cautiously and avoid flooded areas. — Bernama