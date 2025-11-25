‎SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — The Selangor government has announced an initial assistance of RM500 for 750 families registered in the five districts affected by floods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that as of 11.30am today, a total of 2,784 victims had been placed in 21 relief centres (PPS) across Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Langat, Petaling, and Klang.

He said that of the total, 221 were candidates sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, which began today, with the state government, through the District Offices, providing free transportation from the PPS to the examination centres to assist the affected students.

“In addition, Yayasan Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) (MBI Selangor) will provide immediate assistance to students who lost their writing materials and digital devices in the floods so that they can continue their examinations more comfortably.

“I have also ordered that flood mitigation efforts in several key areas be expedited, with monitoring and updates to be provided this evening by Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin, in the same statement, also prayed for the safety of all people in Selangor, especially those in the PPS and thanked the relevant agencies for their hard work in providing immediate assistance to those affected. — Bernama