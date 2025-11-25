IPOH, November 25 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today unveiled the state’s largest-ever budget of RM1.61 billion for 2026, prioritising initiatives under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development plan.

The budget allocates RM568 million for development and RM1.045 billion for operating expenditure.

Saarani said the budget, which continues the “Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” theme, aims to drive the Perak Sejahtera agenda forward, prospering the state and improving the well-being of its people through bold, forward-looking policies.

“The breakdown of the operating expenditure consists of emoluments of RM496.0 million, services and supplies of RM385.9 million, asset purchase of RM13.9 million, grants and fixed payment of RM143.8 million, and other expenditure of RM5.9 million.

“While, the 2026 development budget has been increased by RM30.0 million, a 5.6 per cent rise from 2025, to meet development and public welfare needs. At RM568.0 million, it is the highest allocation ever made by the state government, supported by its strong financial position,” he said.

Saarani said this while tabling the Budget 2026 at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Saarani said the government has outlined five key priorities to drive its Budget 2026 agenda: ensuring the well-being of the people, strengthening governance of projects with state interests, promoting human capital and youth development, safeguarding environmental sustainability, and securing a stable food supply.

“For the well-being of the people, the state has allocated RM718.5 million for 2026, marking an increase of RM89.8 million compared to the 2025 budget.

“While for the governance of state-interest projects, we have allocated RM268.08 million and RM100.59 million has been allocated for human capital and youth development,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the environmental sustainability, Saarani said the government has allocated RM75.98 million to preserve the environment and ensure quality life for future generation.

“To address the rising agricultural costs, supply chain challenges, climate change, and reliance on imports — which underscore the need for a long-term strategy to secure the state’s food supply — the state has allocated RM73.06 million for food security.

Saarani also announced a special financial assistance (BKK) at a rate of two months’ salary for all civil servants under the state government, to be paid next month.

“This includes ex-officio members, state executive councillors, all state-appointed teachers appointed through the state’s Public Service Commission (SPA), district chiefs, as well as staff under MyStep contract.

The BKK will also be extended to chairperson of Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) of traditional village, New Chinese and Indian villages, as well as the Tok Batin of Orang Asli villages at a total rate of RM600 (two month allowance).

“Furthermore, the BKK is also extended to Religious and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers, I’dadi, and Thanawi teachers at a rate of RM400 (two months allowance),” Saarani added.

Saarani said state will also extend a RM20,000 allowance under the BKK to all state assemblymen service centres.