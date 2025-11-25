TUMPAT, Nov 25 — Flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres or leave their houses throughout the flood season have been asked to fill up their information on the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) mobile application to enable police to conduct patrols in their residential areas.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said this was crucial for ensuring their houses are not at risk of being broken into.

“So far, based on this first wave of floods, we have not received any theft reports, but preventive steps must be taken. This application facilitates the public to make reports without having to be present at the station.

“We welcome the public, especially those who are affected by floods, to download this application and fill in the VSP form so that police can conduct patrols from time to time,” he told reporters after checking on the flood victims housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kok Keli relief centre here today.

He added that 21 police personnel in the Tumpat district were affected by floods and have been evacuated to relief centres, although none of the police stations in the state are affected. — Bernama