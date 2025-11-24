KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) will activate a contra lane between the Bandar Saujana Putra–Putrajaya route, stretching from KM18.0 to KM19.5 on the North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite), starting tonight until 27 Nov, to facilitate scheduled works.

In a statement today, Plus said the contra lane will operate from 11pm to 5am during the period, with traffic management measures in place.

“This measure is necessary to facilitate water pipe installation works by a third-party contractor,” the statement said, confirming that motorists should expect lane diversions.

Plus advised highway users to plan their journeys accordingly and to follow all traffic signs as well as instructions from Plus personnel when passing through the affected area, to ensure smooth and safe travel.

Latest traffic updates are available via the Plus App, the Putri Virtual Assistant, the X @plustrafik application, and Variable Message Signboards (VMS) at selected locations, while motorists may also contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for emergency assistance. — Bernama