KOTA BELUD, Nov 24 — Malaysians are advised to postpone travel to Vietnam and Thailand due to unstable weather causing severe flooding that has affected several areas in both countries, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the situation in Vietnam is at a worrying level, particularly in inland and highland areas severely affected by heavy rain and floods with strong currents, resulting in numerous casualties.

“I receive hourly reports from our Consulate in Ho Chi Minh and also our embassy in Hanoi with updates on the current situation. Just earlier, at 11 am, I received a report from our Consul General based in Ho Chi Minh City.

“The flooding is indeed severe, especially in inland and central areas, in the highlands such as Dak Lak, Lai Dong and Gia Lai,” he told Bernama while campaigning in the 17th Sabah State Election here today.

Mohamad said he will contact his counterpart, Le Hoai Trung, this afternoon to coordinate any needs, and will liaise with the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) in Jakarta if Vietnam requires immediate support.

He also confirmed that no Malaysians have been affected by the floods in Vietnam as of the 11 am report.

Mohamad also advised Malaysians to postpone travel to Thailand, particularly Hatyai, which has again been flooded following continuous rain.

“I urge those who plan to travel, and have already made arrangements to enter Thailand, to cancel their plans, because we cannot predict the current unstable weather,” he said.

He added that more than 13,000 Malaysians have exited through the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Padang Besar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes in the past three days.

”The evacuated Malaysians are taken to Senanarong 5th Infantry Camp outside Hatyai, towards Songkhla or 12 other different temporary shelters set up by municipalities in Hatyai,” he added. — Bernama