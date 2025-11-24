KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The number of flood victims across seven Malaysian states has surged to 10,922 people as of 8 am today, with Kelantan bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The northeastern state recorded 8,248 victims from 3,022 families this morning, a sharp increase from 7,830 people the previous night, according to state news agency Bernama.

These victims are now housed in 33 temporary relief centers (PPS) spread across four affected districts: Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

According to Infobencana JKM, the situation in Kelantan remains critical. Infopublic Banjir reported that Serdang in Gunong Barat Bachok recorded rainfall of 33.5 millimeters within one hour as of 6 am, indicating continued heavy precipitation in the region.

Beyond Kelantan, several other states are grappling with rising floodwaters. Perlis saw a dramatic surge in victims, jumping to 811 people from 243 families this morning compared to just 114 people from 35 families last night.

In Penang, the number of flood victims increased to 242 people from 57 families, prompting authorities to open two additional relief centres, bringing the total to four PPS as of 7.49 am, according to the JKM Infobencana website.

The two newly opened centers are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Pasir in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district, which is housing 50 victims, and SK Lahar Yooi in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), which has not yet received any flood victims.

Pusat Pemindahan Desa Puri recorded the highest number of victims at 107 people from 48 families, while SK Pengkalan Jaya is providing shelter for 85 victims involving 18 families. Of the total number of victims in Penang, 151 are adults, 84 are children and two are infants.

Perak also recorded an increase in the number of victims. Meanwhile, Kedah and Terengganu saw a decline in flood victims, offering some relief amid the broader crisis.

Selangor has emerged as the latest state affected by the floods, adding to the growing list of regions requiring emergency response and relief efforts.