KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — The buzz surrounding the 17th Sabah State Election that began last Saturday has not only caught the attention of voters but has also brought unexpected benefits to local businesses in and around Kota Kinabalu.

Traders have noted that the influx of people – ranging from election workers and security personnel to media members, has had a positive impact on sales, even though not all businesses saw a huge increase in revenue.

In areas around Kota Kinabalu and other key locations, traders have enjoyed warmer-than-usual customer traffic, presenting them with a unique opportunity to boost their earnings during the campaign period.

Brenda Lin, 42, who opened her family-run laundromat in the Api-Api state constituency this year, shared that the Sabah polls has kept her so busy fulfilling customer orders that she sees it as an invaluable opportunity.

“Demand for laundry services increased by nearly 50 per cent compared to the previous month, especially from election workers coming from Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

Brenda Lin, 42, who recently opened a laundromat in Api-Api, said her business has nearlhy doubled during the ongoing Sabah election campaign. — Bernama pic

Over at the Kota Kinabalu Central Market, Siti Norhafizah Wahab, 47, a pearl accessories vendor, said that election periods usually brought a rise in sales, based on past experiences.

“I’ve been trading here for almost 30 years, and during the 2020 state election, my sales shot up to RM10,000 a month compared to RM3,000 on regular months,” she recalled.

“Right now, the number of voters returning isn’t high, but we’re seeing a steady stream of tourists and election workers. When voters start coming back, I’m sure we’ll see more purchases, even if they’re small - any additional sales are a blessing,” she added.

Zakaria Jawalani, 64, a dried seafood seller, also reported a slight uptick in sales, with many election workers from the peninsula buying his products, such as the popular blue-eyed anchovies. These customers are also helping to spread the word about his shop to their colleagues.

Local traders in Kota Kinabalu say the ongoing Sabah state election campaign has increased the number of customers, boosting their revenue. — Bernama pic

With just a few days left before polling day, Zakaria hopes that the sales surge will continue, though he understands that the campaign period is short-lived.

“Some customers are buying items to take home. Even if it’s just a little each day, every extra cent from customers is a blessing, and we’re grateful for it,” said Zakaria, who has been selling at the market for over 40 years.

Polling is scheduled for Nov 29, with early voting on Nov 25.

For the latest news on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama