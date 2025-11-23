JASIN, Nov 23 — Two elderly parents were killed and their 46-year-old daughter injured when their car skidded and crashed into a guardrail along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway in Sungai Rambai, heading towards Muar, yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Jasin police chief Supt Lee Robert said the victims were an elderly couple aged 87 and 79, who were in the car with their daughter, the driver of the Toyota Vios.

“Initial investigation shows the car, travelling from Jasin towards Muar, skidded before hitting the left-side guardrail,” he said.

The driver, who suffered injuries to her nose, chin and body, was treated at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar and was listed under the yellow zone.

The elderly couple died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Deputy Fire Superintendent II Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said two engines and 12 personnel from the Merlimau and Jasin stations extricated all three victims after receiving an emergency call at 2.23pm. — Bernama