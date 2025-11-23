KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today launched its manifesto for the 17th Sabah state election, focusing on core issues to be implemented through bolder and more radical approaches.

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the manifesto, ‘Komitmen Pakatan Harapan Sabah’ (Sabah Pakatan Harapan’s Commitment), outlines a list of priorities comprising seven key agendas aimed at ensuring Sabahans enjoy the progress they deserve.

“Sabah Pakatan Harapan is not promising the impossible. We are being very practical.

“This commitment is based on the real aspirations of Sabah, which wants to experience the level of development it should rightfully enjoy,” he said when launching the manifesto here today.

Also present were Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe and Sabah Amanah chairman Datuk Lahirul Latigu.

Mustapha said the manifesto’s priority list contains 10 key areas that will be funded through the return of 40 per cent of Sabah’s revenue.

“Sabah PH has taken the position that it is ready to manage the return of Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement,” he said.

He said the commitment is reflected through the structuring of 10 primary priorities, including resolving long-standing issues involving water, roads and electricity infrastructure, as well as improving education, social welfare, and driving the state’s economic growth.

Mustapha added that the manifesto also outlines seven agendas that will serve as guiding principles for the next five years, among them ensuring Sabah’s rights are not compromised, strengthening accountability and integrity, and implementing administrative reforms.

Other agendas include positioning youths as key assets, driving high-value industries, empowering women and elevating Sabah as an influential regional player.

Mustapha said Sabah requires a ‘business not as usual’ approach to administration to enable the state to emerge as a respected regional player.

He said PH is confident Sabah’s rights will continue to be protected under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“After five decades, only one Prime Minister has been willing to resolve issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and that is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

He said the manifesto presented today is dynamic and open to further improvements, and encouraged the public to go over the full document online.

In the election, PH is contesting 21 of the 73 state seats, comprising 12 PKR candidates, eight from DAP and one from Amanah.

Polling is on Nov 29 while early voting takes place on Nov 25. — Bernama