PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The investigation into a viral video showing a man performing silat-like movements at a cemetery in Johor must take into account the individual’s welfare and safety, not just matters of decorum, Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said.

Bernama reported the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) as saying that the man’s actions had raised concerns among the public, particularly relating to etiquette and sensitivities at burial grounds.

He said cemeteries are not places for behaviour that could cause misunderstanding, disturb the peace or offend grieving families.

“However, at the same time, we must be cautious and empathetic. There is a possibility the individual may require psychosocial support or intervention from the authorities or his family,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Na’im welcomed the swift action taken by Johor Islamic Religious Affairs exco Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, who instructed the Kluang District Kadi Office to investigate the matter.

He reportedly said that such an approach was important to ensure no elements contrary to decorum, Islamic law or public order were involved, while also understanding the actual circumstances surrounding the man.

Mohd Na’im urged the public not to speculate and to allow the state religious authorities to handle the case.

He said his ministry would continue to work with the Johor government and the Johor Islamic Religious Department to ensure the issue is addressed prudently, in line with the Malaysia Madani spirit.

Yesterday, media reported that the state government had directed the Kadi Office to investigate the viral footage, which showed a man appearing to perform silat-like movements at a Muslim cemetery.

The 28-second Facebook video, recorded by a road user, showed the man wearing a jacket and helmet while making several hand and leg movements in the cemetery.