PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented a Comprehensive Action Plan to ensure the continuity of public health services throughout the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, which began on Nov 13 and is expected to last until March 2026.

It said that the plan was activated through the state health departments (JKNs) and district health offices (PKDs) to ensure preparedness at all levels, thus assuring continued services and aid readiness.

It said in a statement today that that the plan encompassed assurance of service continuity, the deployment of emergency medical teams (EMTs) as well as public health control and monitoring at temporary relief centres.

According to the MOH, primary health facilities and hospitals are at an optimal level of preparedness, with sufficient manpower, equipment and logistics and alternative facilities have been identified to ensure health services are not affected should the main facilities suffer flood disruptions.

The MOH also said that all JKNs had updated their assets, equipment, vehicles and logistics to be ready to be mobilised at any time and that the stock of medicines at health facilities is sufficient for at least three months, with additional supplies available from the suppliers.

It added that the emergency medical teams ready to be deployed incude those from the Rapid Assessment Team (RAT), Rapid Response Team (RRT), Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) to conduct health evaluations and treatment at relief centres, disease monitoring, environmental inspection as well as provide psychosocial support to victims.

In addition, the MOH said all identified relief centres have been inspected in advance to ensure their safety, cleanliness and suitability of location before being activated.

It added that sanitation activities at relief centres, a well as flood simulation drills at health facilities had been carried out to ensure the preparedness of field personnel is at the highest level.

The MOH also said that it would continue to work closely with other government agencies to coordinate assistance in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

It also advised the public in flood-risk areas to always be prepared, vigilant and comply with the instructions of the authorities.

Further details on disease prevention methods during floods can be found on the ministry’s official website and social media platforms. — Bernama