JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 23 — Two motorcyclists lost their lives in an accident involving four vehicles at KM133.7 of the North-South Expressway, northbound, near Muar last night.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the two male victims, aged 20 and 24, died from severe head and body injuries in the 11 pm incident.

He said the accident occurred when a 20-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the rear right side of a lorry. After losing control, he veered into the right lane. The victim then skidded and was struck from behind by two motorcycles, including the one ridden by the 24-year-old victim.

Meanwhile, in KOTA TINGGI, an elderly man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and crashed at Jalan Waha, Felda Bukit Waha, here, this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said they were informed of the accident at 7 am, when the 75-year-old victim was on his way home from Masjid Jamek Felda Waha.

“The victim, who was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle, suffered severe head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama