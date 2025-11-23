KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Next Generation Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (NG MERS999) system is a continuation of the MERS999 system, which has been operational since 2007, and is not a new project, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi stated that the latest contract, implemented by Telekom Malaysia ™, involves the renewal of obsolete equipment and software, including the old system which was still operating using platforms like Windows XP.

“A lot of the equipment and software had reached their expiry date. NG MERS999 is an upgrade to the existing system that has been in place since 2007,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Lembah Pantai Indian Community Cyber Scam Awareness Seminar here today.

The reach of the new system, he said, now covers over 800 locations compared to approximately 400 locatiCommenting on the SaveMe999 application, Fahmi said it was not a new development or valued at RM1.25 billion as alleged.

Instead, the application has existed since 2013 and has only undergone improvements, including the integration of features for the disabled community (OKU).

“The development cost for the application is very minimal. Most of the cost is for data management, which totals about RM830,000 per year,” he said.

Fahmi added that the government has also requested TM to integrate the use of MyDigital ID and enhance the user experience (UX) for the next version of the application.

In the meantime, he said the Cyber Scam Awareness Seminar, organised by the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), is in line with the government’s aspiration to enhance knowledge and practical skills for identifying, avoiding, and reporting various forms of cyber scams among the community.

The seminar, attended by over 100 participants, was held in response to the worrying increase in cyber scam criminal cases which negatively impact the people and the nation’s economy. — Bernama