JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for decisive action that focuses on anticipatory investment, technological pragmatism and accelerated adaptation in the face of climate change.

He said these measures, aimed at safeguarding lives, livelihoods and regional stability, are crucial to navigate a world increasingly shaped by climate and disaster risks.

Citing Southeast Asia as an example, Anwar said the region remains one of the world’s disaster epicentres, accounting for nearly half of global disaster fatalities for many years and more than US$4.4 billion (US$1= RM4.1460) in economic losses.

“Not all these events are driven by climate change, but climate stress compounds their impact and weakens recovery,” he said in his intervention during Session 2 of the G20 Leaders’ Summit titled “A Resilient World - The G20’s Contribution Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transition; Food Systems” here yesterday.

Anwar, who is also the Chair of Asean in 2025, said the region has learnt that resilience depends on anticipatory investment.

“That is why our region has built one of the most active disaster-response systems in the developing world through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance, or AHA Centre,” he said.

Anwar outlined three suggestions to tackle climate change challenges, with the first being a broader, multi-level approach to climate action.

“When global agreements stall, progress can still come from regional organisations and from coalitions of sub-national actors such as provinces, states and cities,” he said.

According to Anwar, Asean's experience shows that regional platforms can advance climate action, disaster cooperation and energy connectivity even when global processes struggle.

“This is the practical architecture of resilience,” he said.

Secondly, Anwar said, the world must embrace technological pragmatism.

“If fossil fuels cannot be eliminated overnight, then we need the technologies that reduce their footprint,” he said, adding that carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), methane abatement, and industrial decarbonisation will all be essential.

“Malaysia is investing strongly in this direction, including the development of carbon-capture and storage hubs,” he said.

Anwar also noted that the Asean Power Grid and the Trans-Asean Gas Pipeline will help smooth the integration of renewables, and strengthen energy security as the region scale up clean power.

“These are the kinds of measures that make the transition workable,” he said.

The third suggestion he gave is for countries to accelerate adaptation where impacts have already threatened lives and livelihoods, especially in food and water security.

According to Anwar, climate change has already slowed global agricultural productivity growth by more than 20 per cent since 1961.

“Without stronger adaptation and support for farmers, tens of millions more people could face hunger by 2050.

“(Hence,) scaling climate-smart agriculture, expanding early-warning networks and supporting smallholders will be essential to stability in many regions,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said Malaysia will work with all partners at the global, regional and local levels to advance a climate strategy that is ambitious, yet grounded in the realities faced by the people.

“To sustain these efforts at scale, international climate finance must be accessible, predictable and aligned with the needs of developing regions. Only then can we secure livelihoods and advance shared prosperity,” he added. — Bernama