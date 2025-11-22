KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, monitor weather alerts closely and adhere to instructions issued by the authorities throughout the Northeast Monsoon, which is currently affecting several states.

Ahmad Zahid who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman said the monsoon season, expected to persist until March 2026, is forecast to bring several episodes of continuous heavy rainfall to various states, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“Early preparedness is crucial to safeguard families and property.

“The government, through NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency), MetMalaysia and all rescue agencies, will ensure the highest level of readiness throughout this monsoon season. Prioritise safety,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to an infographic shared in the post, heavy rain episodes are expected to affect Kelantan and Terengganu throughout this month, while similar conditions are forecast in Kelantan, Sarawak, Sabah and Terengganu next month.

To date, one temporary evacuation centre has been opened in Bachok, Kelantan, following flooding triggered by continuous heavy rain since yesterday. — Bernama