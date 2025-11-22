KOTA BHARU, Nov 22 — Three districts in Kelantan – Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, and Kota Bharu – are expected to face monsoon floods due to continuous rainfall, with an alert level warning issued from yesterday until Nov 26.

According to a statement from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) today, the flood forecast involves three main river basins at risk of rising water levels if heavy rain continues.

“The affected areas are Pasir Mas (Sungai Kelantan Basin), Pasir Puteh (Sungai Semerak Basin), and Kota Bharu (Sungai Kemasin Basin),” the statement said.

JPS will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates on flood warnings if significant rainfall persists in the affected river basins.

“Floods may occur earlier or later than the predicted dates. All disaster management agencies and residents, particularly in the affected areas, are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from the authorities,” the statement added.

The public is advised to stay updated with the latest information and warnings via the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and Facebook: PublicInfoBanjir.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan and Terengganu until Wednesday (Nov 26). — Bernama