KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will only name its chief minister candidate after securing substantial wins in the Sabah election, but any decision will follow the party’s internal hierarchy, coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said that BN and its political partner Pakatan Harapan (PH) have already agreed on cooperation across all contested seats, but the top job will be determined via a syura process once seats have been determined.

“We have decided that once we win a significant number of seats, then only can we determine the chief minister post via syura or negotiating process.

“But of course we believe that hierarchy of the party should be given priority,” he told reporters after launching the BN election manifesto here.

Syura is an Islamic concept of collective decision-making through consultation and deliberation, with the aim of reaching a consensus and producing better, more rational outcomes.

Zahid said BN’s first focus is to secure as many seats as possible.

“Of course, we want to win all the seats. But realistically, we must work hard. Our opponents have their strategies and big weapons. Still, I am confident that the wave this time will turn ‘blue’ and we will make Sabah ‘blue’ again,” he said, in reference to the coalition’s trademark colour.

Zahid said Sabah has a long history with BN, claiming the coalition had brought the state to great heights in the past and can do so again if given the mandate.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin had previously expressed his willingness to take on the role if BN won the mandate in this election.

In the November 29 poll, Sabah BN is contesting 45 seats while PH is contesting 22.

Speaking on the ongoing talks to restore the 40 per cent return of state- derived revenue to Sabah, Zahid said that he would personally be pushing for the resolution in the federal Cabinet.

“I agree this is the main concern among Sabahans now,” he said, pointing out that prior to 2018 when the BN government was in power, dedicated ministers from both Sabah and Sarawak were appointed to handle MA63 matters.

“The negotiation continues today under Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is a continuation of what the previous BN government started. With the strong political will of the Madani government, MA63 can and will be implemented,” Zahid said.

MA63 refers to the 1963 agreement that formed Malaysia by setting out Sabah and Sarawak’s special rights, autonomy and conditions for joining the federation.