KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) has issued a warning today that six states are forecast to experience heavy and persistent rainfall.

In an Operational Disaster Preparedness Notice, the agency cited the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in issuing a severe continuous rain warning for several areas in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Pasir Puteh), until Monday, Nov 24.

An alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and several districts in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar), also effective until Monday.

A similar alert is in place for other parts of Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) and for Terengganu, lasting until Nov 26.

“In light of this, state/district-level Disaster Management Committees are to be activated immediately and must heighten preparedness for potential disasters, particularly in high-risk zones,” the notice stated.

The committees have also been instructed to ensure all temporary relief centres are stocked with essential supplies and that incident control posts have sufficient operational assets in good, ready-to-use condition.

Nadma, through the NDCC, will continue to monitor the situation and technical parameters in cooperation with various technical agencies.

“The NDCC remains on standby to receive disaster reports and coordinate operational aid at all times,” the notice added, providing the following contact details: telephone line 03-8064 2400, fax 03-8064 2429 and email address [email protected]. — Bernama