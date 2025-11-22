JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 22 — The state government will implement a Travel Charge through the Johor Hotel Enactment 2025 starting January 1 next year, says Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He said the enactment also strengthened enforcement powers, including investigation, inspection, closure of unlicensed hotels, and actions against any premises that failed to comply with safety requirements or obstructed enforcement officers.

“This approach is crucial to ensure that every hotel operates in an orderly manner, complies with standards, and maintains Johor’s image as a safe and quality tourism destination.

“We are confident that the implementation of the Johor Hotel Enactment 2025 will elevate professionalism in the hospitality industry, enhance consumer safety, and increase the competitiveness of the state’s tourism sector sustainably. With this comprehensive legal framework, Johor is on the right track towards more progressive tourism development ahead of Visit Johor Year 2026,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Jafni said to ensure full understanding of the enactment, a stakeholder engagement session involving all 16 Local Authorities, Tourism Johor, the state chapter of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), NGOs in the hospitality sector, tourism associations, and industry players was held on October 24.

He said the enactment clearly detailed requirements for licence applications, validity period, operational standards, safety compliance, and financial reporting to improve professionalism and transparency in the hospitality industry.

“The collection of the Travel Charge will be channelled into a special trust account to fund improvements in public facilities, tourism infrastructure, and initiatives for Visit Johor Year,” he said.

Johor’s tourism sector has shown positive growth, with 10,397,810 hotel guests recorded statewide, according to official Tourism Malaysia statistics.

This figure represents an 8.5 per cent increase from the previous year, highlighting the rapid growth of the tourism sector and the need for stronger and more modern industry regulation.

For the record, Melaka has implemented a heritage charge, Pahang a sustainability charge, Perak enforces a local service charge, Penang via hotel fees, and Kedah through administration in Langkawi has also implemented a similar tourism charge. — Bernama