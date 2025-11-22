IPOH, Nov 22 — The Department of Environment (DOE) has recorded a statement from a representative of an industrial firm suspected of involvement in the illegal disposal of scheduled waste that led to the deaths of 17 cows in Batu Gajah, on November 5.

Perak DOE director Datuk Dr Mohammad Ezanni Mat Salleh said the department is also investigating two other companies in the automotive and semiconductor sectors, based in Kedah and Penang respectively, which are likewise believed to be linked to the incident.

“We have opened an investigation paper under Section 34B of Act 127 (Environmental Quality Act) regarding the illegal disposal of scheduled waste in the area. The cows were found to have eaten the scheduled waste, believed to be toxic, after our checks at the site uncovered jumbo bags containing waste bearing toxic hazard symbols.

“For the other two companies, Perak DOE has requested assistance from Kedah and Penang DOE to investigate and record statements from them. We have also lodged a police report,” he said when contacted today.

He said the department is awaiting the Chemistry Department’s analysis to confirm the exact toxic contents involved.

“So far, we only know it is a coloured solid. The chemical analysis will identify the specific type of toxin.

“In addition, clean-up works were ordered once the initial investigation concluded, and the area has since been declared safe as the waste disposed of was not in liquid form,” he said.

Mohammad Ezanni urged the public to immediately report any sighting of large bags or suspicious materials in public areas to the DOE via the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727.

The cows were found dead after they were believed to have eaten contaminated grass.

The incident caused losses of about RM50,000 to a livestock breeder, who has lodged a police report for further action. — Bernama