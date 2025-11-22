JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there were no discussions on PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar taking over the role of Selangor Menteri Besar from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“That is his view. He never discussed it with me,” he said when asked about Amirudin’s suggestion that Nurul Izzah succeed him.

Amirudin earlier said he had conveyed the proposal to Nurul Izzah and that it was up to her to decide.

On the Gombak MP’s willingness to undertake duties at the federal level, Anwar said: “When is the election? Still a long way to go… we will discuss later.”

The prime minister also remained tight-lipped when asked about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

“A reshuffle is to fill vacancies. Can you suggest some names? I will consider,” he quipped when asked about a pending Cabinet reshuffle after a dinner event with the Malaysian diaspora here.

On suggestions that Amirudin was ready for a federal role, he said: “That is only one position. There are three vacancies, at least.”

Meanwhile, during a question-and-answer session, the prime minister responded positively to a proposal to establish a Centre for African Studies to deepen Malaysia’s understanding of the continent’s 54 countries.

“I will certainly take it up. It is a good proposal.

“We have European Studies, we understand American history, we are familiar with Indian civilisation — but less is known about Africa as a whole, and Latin America,” said Anwar, who is here for the G20 Leaders Summit.

On calls for more Malaysian investment in the African continent, Anwar said the business community was best positioned to explore opportunities and make commercial decisions.

“The government’s role is to encourage and facilitate,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Anwar urged Malaysians abroad to give their best and never rest on their laurels.

“Do your very best. We need to acquire knowledge, but not just the acquisition or assimilation of knowledge. We must also be committed to disseminating what is right, what is true and what is just,” he said. — Bernama