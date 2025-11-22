LABUAN, Nov 22 — An eight-year-old boy was found dead inside an abandoned car at an industrial area in Kampung Muslim here this morning.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said they received information about the discovery at 9.10am, after a mechanic detected a foul smell while attempting to move a Proton Gen-2 that had been left at a nearby workshop since June 2025.

“Initial inspection at the scene found the body of a boy inside the vehicle. The mechanic detected the foul smell at about 8.45am before discovering the remains,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

A medical team arrived at 10.26am and confirmed the death and the body was later taken to the Labuan Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem examination.

Mohd Hamizi identified the deceased as Budin Jimsalim, a Bajau boy with no personal identification documents.

He said the cause of death has yet to be determined pending the autopsy results.

“Police are urging members of the public with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. At this point, no criminal elements have been detected, but a thorough investigation is being carried out by the Rancha-Rancha Police Station investigation officers,” he said.

He added that police were also gathering witness statements and reviewing nearby CCTV recordings.

The case is being investigated as sudden death (SDR).

Mohd Hamizi also reminded the public, especially parents and guardians, to be more vigilant over the movements of children under their care, particularly those with special needs or who tend to leave home without supervision. — Bernama