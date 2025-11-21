KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The body of a man swept away by a sudden water surge in the Klang River near the Saloma Link on Monday has been found in Kampung Sungai Kandis, Shah Alam.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam confirmed the body was discovered at around 10.30am today, the New Straits Times reported.

He added that the victim's body will be taken to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have not yet officially released the victim's identity.

The incident occurred while the victim was carrying out pipe-upgrading works under a bridge in the area.

According to initial reports, he was swept away by strong currents while attempting to move a vehicle to safety as the river level rose rapidly.

A total of 13 people, including other workers and a group of anglers, were at the location, but only the victim was swept away.