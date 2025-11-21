GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — The Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting, which began on November 14, has been adjourned sine die.

Over the course of the meeting, a total of 73 oral questions, 766 written questions, three motions and two bills were tabled.

The Supply Bill and the 2026 Development Estimates, tabled by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, were passed after being debated by 40 assemblymen.

Last Friday, Chow tabled the RM1.088 billion 2026 Budget, which projected the state’s lowest-ever deficit at RM19.92 million, compared with the estimated RM33.63 million deficit for 2025.

Among the motions approved were the reclassification of the “Kompleks Masyarakat Penyayang” Management Trust Account from Section 9 to a trust fund under Section 10 of the Financial Procedure Act 1957 (Act 61).

Also approved were motions to revoke the appointment of a deputy chairman and a member of the appeals board, and to appoint a new deputy chairman and four new appeals board members under the Penang Freedom of Information Enactment 2010 (Enactment 16) for the 2024/2027 term.

The assembly today also unanimously passed the Members of the Administration and the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) Bill 2025, which sought a salary increase for assemblymen and also state executive council members. — Bernama