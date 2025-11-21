KUCHING, Nov 21 — English recorded the strongest results in the 2025 Ujian Penilaian Dual Language Programme Sarawak (UP-DLPS) for Primary 6 pupils, which was conducted statewide on October 15 and 16.

Sarawak Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said English posted the highest passing rate at 90.97 per cent, followed by Science at 84.71 per cent and Mathematics at 61.01 per cent.

He said English showed the strongest and most consistent performance among the three subjects, reflecting positive outcomes from ongoing English proficiency and immersion initiatives.

“In addition, 5,241 students (18.07 per cent) scored an A in English,” he said in a press conference on the UP-DLPS results here today.

Sagah added that Mathematics remained the most challenging subject, particularly in rural schools, where only 1,734 students (5.98 per cent) scored an A.

“Science performance is encouraging, but the number of high achievers remains low, suggesting the need to strengthen conceptual understanding and inquiry-based learning. It is noted that only 199 students (0.69 per cent) obtained an A in Science,” he said.

For the 2025 session, a total of 1,050 government, government-aided and private schools implemented DLP Sarawak, involving 29,002 Primary 6 pupils who participated in the UP-DLPS for Mathematics and English, while 29,000 pupils sat for the Science paper.

This assessment evaluates students’ proficiency and understanding in Science, Mathematics and English, taught under the Dual Language Programme in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sagah said the ministry views these results with an open and constructive perspective.

“While we celebrate the positive achievements, especially in English, we recognise the urgent need to strengthen Science and Mathematics performance, particularly in rural schools.

“This calls for targeted and drastic intervention measures to address the underlying issues in teaching and learning Mathematics,” he added. — Bernama