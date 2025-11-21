PUTATAN, Nov 21 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s visit to Sabah began with a stop at Servay Hypermarket Putatan, where the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman greeted shopowners, stall operators, and members of the public.

He arrived around 4.30pm and was welcomed by PN Petagas candidate Dr Afifi Saif and party supporters.

Dr Afifi, a first-time contender in the election, accompanied Muhyiddin during the short tour of the town.

Dr Afifi urged voters not to sell their votes for money, saying: “Don’t for the sake of, let’s say, RM500, sell your vote and suffer for the next five years.”

He also warned that voters could end up with representatives who only appear at the end of their term, emphasising the importance of making informed choices. — The Borneo Post

A patron of a mamak shop in Putatan gives a thumbs-up to Muhyiddin (standing right) and Dr Afifi during their walkabout on November 21, 2025. — The Borneo Post pic