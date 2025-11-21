KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department recorded 594 drug cases with seizures valued at RM459.30 million during the first ten months of this year.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the figure reflects the department’s robust operational capabilities, expertise of its personnel and effectiveness of its enforcement strategies.

She reported that the syndicates were found using various methods to evade authorities, such as exploiting courier services by using fake names and addresses.

“Other detected methods include smuggling through border entry points using vehicles driven by individuals or drug mules, with contraband hidden in the baggage compartments.

“They were also found to have modified vehicles, creating special compartments to conceal illicit substances and avoid detection by authorities,” she said in a statement today.

Anis Rizana added that syndicates also use cargo containers to ship fruit, vegetables and fresh food from Thailand, concealing drugs amongst the legitimate commodities.

Furthermore, a drop point method is employed, where drugs are left in a specific location to be collected by another individual for distribution, as well as abandoning drugs on uninhabited islands.

To strengthen border control, she said the Customs Department has implemented several rigorous measures, including launching a joint task force operation with Indonesia in Sabah and Sarawak from July 1 to 31, which led to seizures worth RM39.22 million.

“We also conduct routine inspections at all entry points, with a special focus on high-risk border states such as the Golden Triangle.

“Periodic patrols are also carried out by the Customs’ Marine Unit in national waters, paying particular attention to known hotspots,” she said.

In addition, Anis Rizana said the use of drug sniffer dogs has been intensified through an increase in assets and continuous training to ensure effective detection in the field.

“Intelligence-driven efforts have also been escalated, with intelligence officers deployed to gather information related to smuggling activities,” she said. — Bernama