JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will begin his second day here with a bilateral meeting with South Africa’s President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

He is also scheduled to attend a business forum with South African captains of industry.

The Prime Minister will later perform Friday prayers at Houghton Mosque in Johannesburg and hold an engagement with South African Muslim leaders earlier in the day.

He will also meet the Malaysian diaspora here.

The Prime Minister is additionally slated to meet Botswana’s Vice-President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe.

Anwar arrived in South Africa at 6.38pm local time on Thursday (Friday, 12.38am Malaysia time) to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit.

The four-day working visit from November 20-23 to South Africa is for him to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of the South African President.

The invitation to the summit, which runs from November 22-23, was extended to Anwar in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair for 2025.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa, Malaysian government officials, and a business delegation.

Malaysia is six hours ahead of Johannesburg. — Bernama