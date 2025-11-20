KUCHING, Nov 20 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced three men and a woman to 10 years in prison each for committing a gang robbery last week.

Judge Musli Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence on Mohd Ikmarruddin Adery, 30, Mohd Farus Junaidi, 30, Zaidi Majani, 37, and the woman, Nor Atiesya Mohamad Effindy, 30, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge also ordered the three men to be given five strokes of the cane each.

They were jointly charged with robbing a 23-year-old man at a hotel in Batu 3, here at 9 pm last Nov 13.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same law, provides a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and whipping upon conviction.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was Nov 14.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was in a hotel room with a woman known as ‘Bella’ when approached by the accused, one of whom claimed to be the woman’s husband.

The victim was scolded and threatened before one of the accused took the victim’s car keys, identity card and mobile phone. They then fled in the victim’s car, which was parked at the hotel.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmawi Nur Haqim Mokhtar, while all the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama